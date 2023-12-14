LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Morning news brief: Israel-Hamas updates, Biden impeachment, and more

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Dec 14, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
main img

Morning news brief Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Good morning! Start your day with WIONs morning brief

Hamas chief has told Israel that the future of Gaza Strip cannot be envisioned without the terror group. In other news, the US House of Representatives on Wednesday (Dec 13) formally authorised its ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Click on headlines to read more:

trending now

In a televised address, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh issued a warning to Israel. He said any future arrangement in Gaza without Hamas was a "delusion". 

main img

The United States House of Representatives, on Wednesday (Dec 13) voted to formally authorise its ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his son Hunter’s controversial international dealings.

main img

As many as six people are said to have been involved in the Indian Parliament security breach on Wednesday (Dec 13), multiple reports have claimed. The Union home ministry has ordered a probe into the security breach.

main img

The visitor pass was issued to the two suspects in the name of Pratap Simha. He is a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representing Mysuru in the Indian state of Karnataka.

main img

RELATED

Samantha Woll murder: Prosecutors charge man for killing Detroit synagogue leader

Thieves steal items on sale, then bargain for lesser charge citing the sale

Japan PM overhauls cabinet in bid to weather financial scandal