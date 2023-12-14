Morning news brief: Israel-Hamas updates, Biden impeachment, and more

Hamas chief has told Israel that the future of Gaza Strip cannot be envisioned without the terror group. In other news, the US House of Representatives on Wednesday (Dec 13) formally authorised its ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

In a televised address, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh issued a warning to Israel. He said any future arrangement in Gaza without Hamas was a "delusion".

The United States House of Representatives, on Wednesday (Dec 13) voted to formally authorise its ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his son Hunter’s controversial international dealings.

As many as six people are said to have been involved in the Indian Parliament security breach on Wednesday (Dec 13), multiple reports have claimed. The Union home ministry has ordered a probe into the security breach.