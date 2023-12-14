Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Hamas chief says Gaza without the militant group a 'delusion'
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel has suffered its worst combat losses in a month as 10 soldiers, including high-up commanders, were killed in 24 hours. Even as international pressure builds for a ceasefire, the nation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his nation's military would continue to fight.
However, Hamas warned Israel and said that the longer its forces stay in Gaza, "the greater the bill of your deaths and losses will be." The militant group's Chief Ismail Haniyeh also said that any future arrangement in Gaza without Hamas was a "delusion".
Most of the Israeli casualties as per Reuters were reported from the Shejaia District of Gaza City.
There, as per the military, troops were ambushed while trying to rescue another group of soldiers who had attacked Hamas fighters in a building.
Following the ambush, Hamas warned Israel, saying "The longer you stay there, the greater the bill of your deaths and losses will be, and you will emerge from it carrying the tail of disappointment and loss, God willing."
In a televised address, Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh stressed that any future arrangement in Gaza without Hamas was a "delusion".
Israel has announced its worst combat losses in more than a month. It reported that 10 of its soldiers had been killed in the past 24 hours. This, as per Reuters, includes a full colonel commanding a forward base and a lieutenant-colonel commanding a regiment.
It was Israel's worst one-day loss since 15 soldiers were killed on Oct 31.