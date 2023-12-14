Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Hamas chief says Gaza without the militant group a 'delusion'

Most of the Israeli casualties as per Reuters were reported from the Shejaia District of Gaza City.

There, as per the military, troops were ambushed while trying to rescue another group of soldiers who had attacked Hamas fighters in a building.

Following the ambush, Hamas warned Israel, saying "The longer you stay there, the greater the bill of your deaths and losses will be, and you will emerge from it carrying the tail of disappointment and loss, God willing."

In a televised address, Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh stressed that any future arrangement in Gaza without Hamas was a "delusion".