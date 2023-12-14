After food shortage, Palestinians in Gaza hit by heavy winter rains

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has intensified after the expiry of the second truce deal, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are under constant state of dread. Their problems have been compounded by the winter rains that have swept across the Strip, washing away the tents and flooding the areas, including refugee camps.

The Palestinians are describing the conditions as "living hell", according to a Guardian report. The worsening humanitarian situation has led to nearly 85 per cent of Gaza's population to abandon their homes and live on aid from international organisations.

“Rainwater seeped in. We couldn’t sleep. We tried to find nylon covers but couldn’t find any so we resorted to stones and sand” to keep the rain out," a Palestinian who had camped in grounds of al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in central Gaza told AFP.

While some families have proper tents, others are relying on tarpaulins and other plastic materials to forge a living space that protects them from the rain.

Videos on social media showed people walking through flooded streets as everything remained closed. One clip going viral showed a man carrying his family member wrapped in a white shroud, suggesting they may have been killed in the Israeli airstrikes.

A Palestinian man holds the body of Palestinian girl who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Jabalia despite the heavy rain.

Apart from finding it difficult to have a space to call it home, the Palestinians are also struggling for food. A report published by the World Food Programme (WFP) last week revealed that 91 per cent of households in Gaza reported going to bed hungry while 63 per cent reported enduring entire days without food.

The report stated that "42 per cent of the households in the Northern governorates (Gaza and North Gaza) and 35 per cent of households in the Southern governorates (Deir Al Balah, Khan Younis and Rafah) reported knowing of people who were compelled to consume wild or raw food to cope with hunger".

The food scarcity situation is significantly worse in the north than in the south, according to the report. The aid is concentrated in the south of the strip where it is received through the border with Egypt at the Rafah crossing.

According to the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry, more than 18,000 people have been killed since Israel launched its retaliatory operations following the militant group’s attack on October 7 in southern Israel.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.