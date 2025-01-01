Tel Aviv announced that it had eliminated Hamas' Nukhba Platoon commander, Abd al-Hadi Sabah in an air strike. Sabah, according to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), led the Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel's Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Meanwhile, on the Yemen front, in the initial hours of the New Year, Israel intercepted a missile fired by Iran-backed Houthis, while another missile landed in an open area.

In the US, the FBI has conducted what might be its largest raid, recovering over 150 homemade bombs from a farm in Virginia.

As the year 2025 arrives, people take part in the New Year celebrations across the world with fireworks and traditions. From Australia to the United States, here is how the world celebrated the arrival of 2025, bidding farewell to 2024.



