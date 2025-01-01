The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized over 150 homemade bombs in a record Virginia farm raid. According to court documents filed on Monday (Dec 30), this might be the investigative agency's largest-ever seizure of explosives.

Where were the bombs found?

The alarmingly high number of explosives were discovered during a search of the family home of 36-year-old Brad Spafford. The search was carried out after a neighbour tipped off the FBI that Spafford was stockpiling weapons and homemade ammunition. The scale of the cache has sent alarm bells ringing and raised concerns over its potential implications.

Extremist allegations

The court filing detailed a chilling inventory of items found on the property that Spafford shared with his wife and two young children. Agents discovered pipe bombs in a bedroom backpack, a jar of highly unstable HMTD explosives labelled "Do Not Touch" stored in a freezer alongside food, and a notebook containing instructions for crafting explosives, including grenades.

Spafford, a machine shop worker, reportedly used pictures of US President Joe Biden for target practice and voiced support for political assassinations, according to the documents.

A neighbour also told the FBI that Spafford had considered fortifying his property with "a 360-degree turret for a 50-calibre firearm on the roof."

Charges against the man

Currently charged with unlawful possession of a rifle, Spafford is expected to face additional charges related to the explosives, each carrying a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Prosecutors described the cache as a significant threat to public safety.

However, Spafford's attorneys argued for his release, and in a separate filing described him as "a hard-working family man with no criminal record."

