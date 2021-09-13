Morning news brief: Israel conducts airstrikes in Gaza, UN on Afghan humanitarian crisis & more

North Korea tested a long-range cruise missile over the weekend describing it as a "strategic weapon of great significance". The tests took place just days after Kim Jong Un's regime conducted a predawn parade on National Day. The North Korean authorities reportedly carried out detailed tests of missile parts.

Meanwhile, Israel conducted fresh airstrikes targeting facilities used by Hamas militants for military training including a weapons factory.

As the Taliban consolidates its hold over Afghanistan, the United Nations said more than half the population or 18 million people were dependent on aid even before the Taliban's seizure of Kabul last month.

Click on the headlines to know more

North Korea tests long-range cruise missile

The cruise missile tests conducted by North Korea comes just days after Kim Jong Un's regime conducted a predawn military parade in Pyongyang to celebrate the country's National Day.

Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza; targets militant sites

The airstrikes targeted four facilities used by Hamas militants for military training and include a weapons factory and storage, the Israeli military said.

UN seeks to raise $600 million to avoid Afghan humanitarian crisis

Abrupt end in foreign donations following collapse of Ashraf Ghani-led government has put pressure on UN programmes.

Daniil Medvedev ends Novak Djokovic's bid for calender Grand Slam after winning US Open



World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev won his first-ever Grand Slam trophy after beating Serbian ace and World No 1 Novak Djokovic.

Watch: Women under Taliban 2.0 emerge as hope for resistance