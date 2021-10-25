Morning news brief: Iran warns Israel, Taliban hail Putin, and more

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, has warned that if Israel attacks Iran, it would face severe economic consequences.The collapse of the former Afghan government was not in the interest of the people and nation, said Taliban's Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabiullah Mujahid.The Taliban have applauded Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements on the possibility of the group being removed off the terror list.

Israel will suffer 'thousands of billion dollars' in damage if it attacks us: Iran Security Chief





Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, has warned that if Israel attacks Iran, it would face severe economic consequences.

Former Afghan government’s collapse was not in nation’s interest, says Taliban's Minister Zabiullah Mujahid





The collapse of the former Afghan government was not in the interest of the people or nation, said the Taliban's Deputy Minister of Information and Culture, Zabiullah Mujahid.

Taliban hail Russian President's plan to remove the group from terror list





The Taliban have applauded Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements on the possibility of the group being removed off the terror list.

T20 World Cup: Exclusive! How India can bounce back? John Buchanan's take on Indo-Pak match



Pakistan defeated Virat Kohli-led team India as captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit half-centuries to inspire Pakistan for a 10-wicket historic win at a Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday (October 24).



