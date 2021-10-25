Taliban hail Russian President's plan to remove the group from terror list

For a long time, the Taliban have lobbied for worldwide recognition, and a recent comment by Russian President Vladimir Putin may have made them happy.

The Taliban have applauded Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements on the possibility of the group being removed off the terror list.

Putin stated at a meeting of the International Valdai Club that the Taliban movement might be removed off the list of terrorist organisations.



Also read | Russia may remove Taliban from list of extremist groups: Putin

However, he also stated that this must take place at the UN level, according to Russian news agency TASS.

"Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan appreciates words by President of Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, about removal of names of IEA leaders off the blacklist," Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesperson for the interim Afghan government, stated on Sunday.



Watch:

"As the chapter of war has come to an end, so too must world countries bring a positive change in their relationship and approach towards Afghanistan. We seek positive relations with the international community based on the principle of reciprocity," the Taliban spokesman tweeted.

Putin has said that Russia is pondering over removing the Taliban from the list of extremist groups.

"All of us expect that these people, the Taliban, who are undoubtedly in control of the situation in Afghanistan will ensure that the situation develops in a positive fashion," Putin said.

"All of us expect that these people, the Taliban, who are undoubtedly in control of the situation in Afghanistan will ensure that the situation develops in a positive fashion," Putin said.

In August, the Taliban took control of Kabul, and in September, they declared the formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan as an interim government.

The Taliban have been lobbying for international recognition for a long time.

The international community, on the other hand, has made it plain that the Taliban must keep their commitments before being recognised.



(With inputs from agencies)