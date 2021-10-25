Former Afghan government’s collapse was not in nation’s interest, says Taliban's Minister Zabiullah Mujahid

The collapse of the former Afghan government was not in the interest of the people and nation, said Taliban's Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabiullah Mujahid.

In a special interview with TOLOnews, the minister also said that whatever happened was not according to the organised plan.

If negotiations for peace had continued between the two Afghan sides and war had ended in the nation, the situation would have been better, said Mujahid.

“In my opinion, Afghanistan was damaged by it because if war had stopped and we reached a meaningful negotiation, the situation would have been better and different from now. And the result would have avoided the collapse of institutions and the fleeing of people from the country,” the minister said.

As the path for further discussion has remained open, changes could be expected in the cabinet, Mujahid said.

The concerns of some countries regarding some individuals in the government are not acceptable. “We are reiterating again and again, the terms of inclusivity means something like this... If the aim is to include the people, we have already included various ethnicities in the current government, and they are part of the cabinet,” the Taliban minister said.

For withdrawing financial aid, the minister criticised the US. Mujahid said, the US is also encouraging other countries to withhold resources and not recognise the Taliban government.

“We know that the (US) is behind it and it persuaded others not to recognise the Islamic Emirate as well,” Mujahid added.

