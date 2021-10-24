'Work hard': Taliban to offer wheat in exchange of work to reduce poverty and starvation

Keeping in mind the increasing problem of unemployment and poverty in Afghanistan, Taliban have launched a programme in which they will exchange wheat for labour.

Taliban government has decided to roll out a new scheme in major towns and cities to fight the rising poverty, starvation and unemployment.

"This is an important step for fighting unemployment," Zabihullah Mujahid said, as cases of extreme poverty, unemployment and blackouts increase.

Under this scheme, nearly 40,000 men will be employed in the capital city Kabul and thousands of more people around the country. The food-for-work scheme will pay labourers in form of wheat, rather than cash.

The Taliban government is aiming to distribute 11,600 tons of wheat in Kabul, and nearly 55,000 tons in cities such as Herat, Jalalabad, Kandahar, Mazar-i-Sharif and Pol-i-Khomri, and a few more areas.

This scheme will specifically target people who are currently unemployed, unable to find jobs and vulnerable to starvation.

These workers will be asked to dig water channels, catchment terraces for snow in the hills to combat drought, among other things.

Mujahid and other senior officials, including agriculture minister Abdul Rahman Rashid and Kabul mayor Hamdullah Nomani, cut a pink ribbon and dug a small ditch at a ceremony in the rural Rish Khor area of the capital to launch the programme.

This announcement has come at a time when news of locals protesting for better economy, human rights and living conditions under the Taliban 2.0 regime. Recently, news of eight children dying due to starvation had also circled which had ignited strong reaction from locals of western Kabul town.

Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15 and has since formed new government. However, the terrorist organisation has failed to bring stability in the country which has caused, economic failure, poverty, unemployment and blackouts in the country. In addition to this, experts are warning against an increase in the worsening conditions due to a possible harsh winter.