The Indian government has announced seven days of national mourning as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday. Singh, who served as the Indian PM from 2004 to 2014, is renowned for his modern economic policies. His contributions to foreign policy also left a lasting impact, forming the groundwork for India's external relations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

How 'quiet' Manmohan Singh paved the way for India's 'bold' foreign policy

Singh, who served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, is remembered for his role in shaping the country’s modern economic policies. Before becoming Prime Minister, he played an important role as Finance Minister, driving economic reforms that opened up India’s economy.

Russia’s anti-aircraft system shot down Azerbaijani jet over ‘mistaken identity’, US claims

Russia’s anti-aircraft system may have downed the passenger aircraft that crashed in Azerbaijan Wednesday (Dec 25), a US official has claimed. The Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243 crash-landed near the city of Aktau, killing at least 38 of the 67 people aboard.

Major relief for Indian middle class, govt considering tax cut amid economic challenges: Reports

Amid uproar over high taxation, the Indian government is reportedly considering a major relief for middle-class taxpayers, especially for those earning up to INR 10.5 lakh annually (US$ 12,300). Indian media reports highlight that the move can be announced in the budget for 2025 on February 1, aimed at boosting consumer spending amid a slowing economy.

The Indian government is likely to announce seven days of national mourning as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who died at the age of 92 here on Thursday, according to sources.



South Korea's suspended president Yoon Suk Yeol faces impeachment hearing over martial law crisis

South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol’s legal team are set to attend court on Friday as the constitutional court begins hearings into his impeachment by parliament over his short-lived imposition of martial law, he court has 180 days to decide whether to reinstate Yoon or remove him. In the latter scenario, a new presidential election would be held within 60 days.

