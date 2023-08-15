Morning news brief: India celebrates Independence Day, Trump indicted in Georgia, and more

India today celebrates the country's independence from British colonial rule. PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Donald Trump was indicted Monday (August 14) in Georgia on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes.

Watch WION's report on the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft as it has successfully inserted itself into the lunar orbit.

Independence Day 2023: Every year, on August 15, India celebrates the country's independence from British colonial rule. It is a national holiday and is marked by various patriotic and ceremonial events across the country. Stay with WION to get all the updates on celebrations across the nation.

PM Modi's address to the nation from Red Fort. Key points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the country from the ramparts of Red Fort for the 10th consecutive time. He started his speech by referring to 140 crore Indians as 'parivarjan' (family members). During the speech, he touched upon several topics, including the Manipur violence.

Donald Trump indicted over 2020 election interference in Georgia

Former United States president Donald Trump was indicted Monday (August 14) on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes after a two-year probe into his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden in the US state of Georgia.

Russia: Gas station fire in Dagestan kills 25, including 3 children - Video

A deadly fire tore through a gas station in the southern Russian region of Dagestan and has claimed lives of 25, including three children.