/Morning news brief: Greta Thunberg back in Sweden after deportation from Israel; LA mayor issues curfew amid protest, and more

Activist Greta Thunberg returned home to Sweden on late Tuesday (June 10) after being deported from Israel. Greta was being detained alongside other activists aboard a boat attempting to deliver aid to Gaza.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday (Jun 10) declared an overnight curfew in the downtown area of the second-largest city of the United States as the unrest and vandalism continue amid protests against immigration raids.



Los Angeles protests: Mayor declares local emergency, issues curfew

Greta Thunberg back in Sweden after deportation from Israel, says image of her and IDF soldier is 'PR stunt'

SpaceX postpones launch of Axiom-4 mission carrying India’s Shubhanshu Shukla again

SpaceX has once again postponed the launch of the Axiom-4 mission carrying India’s Shubhanshu Shukla and three others to the International Space Station, saying that additional time is needed “to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections” on the Falcon 9 rocket.



Los Angeles being invaded by ‘foreign enemy’: Trump claims ‘full-blown assault on peace’ in California

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jun 10) claimed that the rioters in Los Angeles bearing foreign flags were part of a “foreign invasion”. He vowed to “liberate” the city following protests, which were sparked by immigration raids.



Russian strikes hit Ukraine's Kharkiv as Moscow escalates bombardment despite US's calls for ceasefire