US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jun 10) claimed that the rioters in Los Angeles bearing foreign flags were part of a “foreign invasion”. He vowed to “liberate” the city following protests, which were sparked by immigration raids.

Speaking about the protests in Los Angeles at Fort Bragg military base in North Carolina, the US president described the protestors as “animals” and got the soldiers to boo the names of former president Joe Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom, with whom he recently echanged heated remarks over deployment of thousands of National Guard and Marines in Los Angeles.

“We will not allow an American city to be invaded and conquered by a foreign enemy,” Trump said.

“What you’re witnessing in California is a full-blown assault on peace, on public order and national sovereignty, carried out by rioters bearing foreign flags with the aim of continuing a foreign invasion of our country,” he added.