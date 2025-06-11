/SpaceX postpones launch of Axiom-4 mission carrying India’s Shubhanshu Shukla again

SpaceX has once again postponed the launch of the Axiom-4 mission carrying India’s Shubhanshu Shukla and three others to the International Space Station, saying that additional time is needed “to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections” on the Falcon 9 rocket.

It is the second time that the space mission has been delayed. Earlier, the mission was postponed from June 10 to June 11 due to weather conditions. SpaceX said that a new launch date will be announced later.

In a statement, the space company said on X, “Standing down from tomorrow’s Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the Space Station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections."

It added, "Once complete – and pending Range availability – we will share a new launch date.”

The Indian Space Research Organisation issued a similar statement regarding the delay of the space mission.

“As part of launch vehicle preparation to validate the performance of booster stage of Falcon 9 launch vehicle, seven second of hot test was carried out on the launch pad. It is understood that LOX leakage was detected in the propulsion bay during the test,” ISRO chairman V Narayanan said a statement on X.

“Based on the discussion on this topic by ISRO team with the experts of Axiom and SpaceX it has been decided to correct the leak and carry out necessary validation test before clearing for the launch. Hence the launch of Axiom 04 slated for 11th June 2025 for sending first Indian Gaganyatri to ISS is postponed,” the statement added.

Earlier on Tuesday (Jun 10), the space agencies said they were closely watching weather patterns at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.