/Greta Thunberg back in Sweden after deportation from Israel, says image of her and IDF soldier is 'PR stunt'

Activist Greta Thunberg returned home to Sweden on late Tuesday (June 10) after being deported from Israel.

Greta was being detained alongside other activists aboard a boat attempting to deliver aid to Gaza. The group’s yacht, the Madleen, was intercepted by Israeli forces on Monday before being towed to Ashdod port.

Greta was welcomed by some 30 flag-waving supporters cheering her on as she arrived in Stockholm's Arlanda airport, according to AFP.

During a layover in Paris, Thunberg alleged Israel had "kidnapped" her and the other activists. On being asked whether she was scared when the security forces boarded the Madleen sailboat, Thunberg said, "What I'm afraid of is that people are silent during an ongoing genocide".

"What I feel most is concern for the continued violations of international law and war crimes that Israel is guilty of," Thunberg told reporters.

She accused Israel of carrying out a "systematic genocide" and "systematic starvation of over two million people" in Gaza.

"We must act, we must demand that our government acts, and we must act ourselves when our complicit governments do not step up," Thunberg added.

The 22-year-old also dismissed the viral image of her receiving a sandwich from an IDF soldier as a 'PR stunt' by Israel as she arrived in France, hitting back at allegations of moral grandstanding after her 'freedom flotilla' was intercepted on Monday.'

“Greta Thunberg is departing Israel on a flight to France,” Israel’s foreign ministry posted on X, along with two photos of Thunberg aboard a plane. The activist was among 12 campaigners arrested for trying to break the Israeli naval blockade in a symbolic gesture aimed at drawing attention to Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis.



“The passengers of the ‘Selfie Yacht’ arrived at Ben Gurion airport to depart from Israel and return to their home countries,” the Israeli foreign ministry said on X. “Those who refuse to sign deportation documents and leave Israel will be brought before a judicial authority,” it added.