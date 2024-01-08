LIVE TV
Morning news brief: Trump calls Jan 6 rioters 'hostages', Golden Globe Awards, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Jan 08, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning news brief

In the United States, lawmakers have reached a $1.4 trillion deal to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has once again made headlines for his remarks. During a campaign event, he referred to the rioters jailed in connection to the 2021 Capitol riots as 'hostages'. The Republican also faces condemnation as he skipped signing an Illinois loyalty oath under which candidates promise to not overthrow the government.

Finally, WION Showbiz brings you an extensive coverage of the 2024 edition of the Golden Globe Awards. 

The US lawmakers on Sunday (Jan 7) reached a $1.4 trillion deal over the total amount of spending for the rest of 2024 to avoid a partial government shutdown. 

Donald Trump is facing criticism from Joe Biden's 2024 election campaign for failing to sign a loyalty oath in Illinois, which says that the former president won't advocate to overthrow the government.

main imgUnited States aviation investigators tried to inspect the Boeing jets in Oregon on Sunday (Jan 7) and find out what led a new Boeing passenger jet’s door panel to blow out minutes after takeoff. 

main imgHollywood's award season kicks off with 2024 Golden Globes. The revamped and reformed awards night is being hosted by Jo Koy and will aim to honour the best of cinema in 2023. Barbenheimer is leading the nominations this year and all eyes are on which film-between Barbie and Oppenheimer- will take the maximum globes home on Sunday night. 

