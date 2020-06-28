Morning News Brief: Global COVID-19 cases top 9.6 million, Biden raps Trump, and more

Inaccurate: White House rubbishes reports of Trump's failed actions on Russian bounties' case

'The United States receives thousands of intelligence reports a day and they are subject to strict scrutiny,' said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

China cannot be allowed to treat South China Sea as its maritime empire, says Mike Pompeo

The members of the bloc also expressed concerns over the current situation in the South China Sea.

Joe Biden criticizes Trump for not acting against reported Russian bounties

During a virtual town hall on Saturday, Biden said Times report, if true, represents a "truly shocking revelation," noting in particular Trump's reported failure to retaliate.

COVID-19: Global cases cross 9.6 million; more than 179,000 cases recorded

The global death toll has increased to 491,128, with 6,866 deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours, WHO stated.

UN Chief Guterres Urges Israel To 'abandon' West Bank Annexation Plan