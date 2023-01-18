France is expected to see major public transportation disruptions on Thursday, operators have warned, as employees join a statewide protest against a wildly unpopular pension reform plan. In other news, climate change activist Greta Thunberg who was detained along with a group of activists on Tuesday during protests against the demolition of the coal village of Luetzerath, about 380 miles southwest of German capital Berlin has been released after an identity check. Meanwhile, French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, has passed away at the age of 118 in the southern city of Toulon in France, her retirement home said. Finally, Microsoft is getting ready to slash more jobs from its worldwide workforce as software companies continue to reduce staff numbers to weather the current economic crisis.

The proposed reforms, which are currently being debated in parliament, would increase the minimum amount of contributions needed to get a full pension and raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Thunberg, was seen sitting alone in a large police bus after having been detained, a person present at the site was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"We are going to use force to bring you to the identity check, so please cooperate," a policeman said to the group, according to Reuters footage.

Her spokesman, David Tavella, told that she breathed her last on Tuesday at 2 am local time. “There is great sadness, but she wanted it to happen, it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it is freedom,” Tavella said.

The city's mayor, Hubert Falco, also announced the news on Twitter. “...it is with immense sadness and emotion that I learnt tonight of the passing of the world’s oldest person #SisterAndré.”

According to Bloomberg News, the legendary name in the computer business may announce layoffs in its engineering departments as soon as Wednesday. Microsoft will not comment on what it referred to as "rumour," a spokeswoman for the company told AFP.