Greta Thunberg detained in Germany over coal village protests

BerlinEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Jan 17, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

Photograph:(Reuters)

Greta Thunberg was detained along with a group of activists in Germany on Tuesday. 

Climate Change activist Greta Thunberg was detained along with a group of activists on Tuesday during protests against the demolition of the coal village of Luetzerath, about 380 miles southwest of German capital Berlin.

Thunberg, was seen sitting alone in a large police bus after having been detained, a person present at the site was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"We are going to use force to bring you to the identity check, so please cooperate," a policeman said to the group, according to Reuters footage.

"Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge. However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity," a spokesperson for Aachen police told Reuters, adding one activist had jumped into the mine.

With inputs from agencies.

