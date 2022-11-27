Greta Thunberg, 600 other environmental activists sue Sweden over climate inaction

Swedish environmental activist, Greta Thunberg, famous for challenging world leaders to take immediate action for climate change mitigation, joined hundreds of other youths in suing the Swedish government for what they claim is inaction on climate change on Friday in Stockholm.

“Today on Black Friday is the perfect day to sue the state over its insufficient climate policies,” Thunberg said on Twitter. “So that’s what we did. See you in court!”

The case was planned and submitted by the Swedish youth-led group Aurora, and the 19-year-old was one of more than 600 young people to sign on. To file the lawsuit, the group marched to Stockholm District Court on Friday.

“Sweden has never treated the climate crisis like a crisis,” Aurora spokesperson Anton Foley said in a statement as reported by The Associated Press. “Sweden is failing in its responsibility and breaking the law.”

Earlier this month, during the COP27 summit hosted by the United Nations, world leaders gathered in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to tackle the climate problem.

Some campaigners bemoaned the lack of progress made in the battle to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, despite the fact that the summit ended on Sunday with an agreement to pay impoverished nations for harm caused by climate change.

“Without any binding commitments to rapidly and immediately reduce greenhouse gases, the world stands no chance to deliver on the 1,5°C limit, and by doing so minimising risks of uprooting the life supporting systems we all depend on and endangering countless human lives,” Thunberg said in a tweet on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)