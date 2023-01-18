World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, passes away at age 118

French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, has passed away at the age of 118 in the southern city of Toulon in France, her retirement home said.

Her spokesman, David Tavella, told that she breathed her last on Tuesday at 2 am local time. “There is great sadness, but she wanted it to happen, it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it is freedom,” Tavella said.

The city's mayor, Hubert Falco, also announced the news on Twitter. “...it is with immense sadness and emotion that I learnt tonight of the passing of the world’s oldest person #SisterAndré.”

Born Lucile Randon on February 11, 1904, she took the name Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944. She even survived COVID-19 in January 2021 after testing positive for the virus a month before her 117th birthday.

Before becoming a catholic nun, she used to take care of children during World War II and later spent 28 years caring for orphans and elderly people at a hospital.

On her 118th birthday in February last year, the beloved nun received a birthday note from French President Emmanuel Macron. Notably, Macron is the 18th French president to lead in her lifetime. She has had ten different Popes hold the reins of the Vatican since her birth.

Sister Andre was the world's oldest living person according to the Gerontology Research Group's (GRG) World Supercentenarian Rankings List.

She became the world's oldest person alive after Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman, died at the age of 119 on April 19, 2022. Following her death, 115-year-old María Branyas Morera, an American-born Spanish supercentenarian, has become the world's oldest living person.

Sister Andre once credited chocolate and a glass of wine for her long and healthy life.

