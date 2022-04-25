Japan’s oldest living person Kane Tanaka dies at 119

Kane Tanaka, the oldest living individual in Japan, who had previously been certified as the world’s oldest person died at the age of 119, local officials said on Monday. Following her death on April 19, local governor Seitaro Hattori praised her life.

In a statement given by Hattori on Monday he said, “I was looking forward to seeing Kane-san on this year's Respect for the Aged Day (a national holiday in September) and celebrating together with her favourite soda and chocolate.”

Back when she was named the oldest person alive in 2019 by Guinness World Records, she was questioned when she was the happiest. Her reply was short but meaningful, “right now.”

She was born on January 2, 1903, which was a very auspicious year; it saw Marie Curie become the first woman to win Nobel Prize and the Wright brothers fly for the first time.

Born in the southwestern Fukuoka region of Japan, Kane used to own a noodle and rice cake shop when she was younger. She married Hideo Tanaka in 1922 and had four children with him, as well as adopting a fifth.

Later in life Tanaka resided in a nursing home and enjoyed solving arithmetic problems, playing board games, eating chocolate until recently. Not only this, she had also intended to participate in the torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics in a wheelchair but the global pandemic prohibited her from doing so.

As per the reports, her daily regimen included waking up at 6:00 am and afternoon spent studying mathematics and practicing calligraphy.

"One of Kane's favourite pastimes is a game of Othello and she's become an expert at the classic board game, often beating rest-home staff," Guinness said.

According to World Bank data, Japan boasts of the world's largest elderly population, with roughly 28 per cent of the population aged 65 and more.

(With inputs from agencies)