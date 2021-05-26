Morning news brief: Floyd's family meets Biden, Tesla changes autopilot, and more

As the US chanted 'Black Lives Matter' all around the city to mark one year since George Floyd's death, his family visited the White House to talk to the US President and urge stricter police reforms. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a visit to the Middle East in Israel on Tuesday, seeking to strengthen a ceasefire with Gaza's ruling Hamas group and help accelerate humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian enclave. While the world leaders aim to save lives, Tesla Inc has also brought in changes to Autopilot system for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles after several reported accidents, allegedly caused due to fault in the autopilot system.

Reforms, assurance and Cheetos: Floyd's family meets Biden on George's death anniversary

Floyd’s family was invited to the White House to meet Joe Biden and Vice President, Kamala Harris, on Tuesday in a private meeting.

Tesla doubles down on camera-based Autopilot amid growing scrutiny

The move came amid growing scrutiny by regulators and media about the safety of what Tesla dubs 'Autopilot' and 'Full Self-Driving (FSD)' features, following a series of crashes.

China's Xiaomi says US has formally lifted securities ban

China's Xiaomi Corp said on Wednesday a US court has removed the company's designation as a Communist Chinese Military Company (CCMC) and lifted all restrictions on US persons buying or holding its stock.

S. Jaishankar meets Antonio Guterres in New York, discusses global vaccine solutions

United States attempts to solidify ceasefire between Israel and Palestine