Morning news brief: Facebook unfriends Myanmar military, Trump to give speech, and more

Facebook deletes main page of Myanmar military

Facebook's action has come just a day after two protesters were killed after police opened fire at a demonstration

Donald Trump to appear for first post-White House speech in CPAC

After his historic defeat and a follow-up of unverified allegations and riots, Trump will talk about the future of the Republican Party

UN condemns use of 'lethal force' in Myanmar

Two people were shot and killed and 20 were wounded on Saturday

United Airlines' engine catches fire mid-air; debris falls on houses in Colorado

Shortly after take-off, the plane's right-side engine experienced a fault which resulted in a fire in the engine

UN's nuclear watchdog chief arrives in Tehran, Iran