Morning News Brief: Facebook to label posts, US visa restrictions for Chinese officials, and more

Mark Zuckerberg Photograph:( WION Web Team )
Good morning! Start your Saturday with WION's daily news brief
Facebook to flag all 'newsworthy' posts from politicians that break rules
Until Friday, all Facebook posts of Trump remained untouched. However, the same posts, with the exact same wordings, were labelled with a warning on twitter.
Trump signs executive order to protect statues; makes it Twitter-official
US imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong issue
The development comes ahead of a three-day meeting of China's parliament from Sunday expected to enact new national security legislation for Hong Kong that has alarmed foreign governments and democracy activists.
Trump issues 'wanted' poster for people who vandalized statues
On Friday, Donald Trump tweeted calling for arrest of protestors involved in this week's attempt to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson from a park directly in front of the White House.
Social distancing gone for a 'toss' in England, thousands flock to beaches & parties