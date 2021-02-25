Morning news brief: Facebook-Australia row, Pfizer's vaccine, and more

The Australian Parliament on Thursday approved the new law that will make it compulsory for Google and Facebook to pay media companies for news content published on their platforms. Meanwhile, a big study of 1.2 million people found that Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine is 94 per cent effective.

Amid tussle with Facebook, Australia passes law requiring tech firms to pay for news

The Australian Parliament on Thursday passed the news media and digital platforms mandatory bargaining code that will make it compulsory for Alphabet's Google and Facebook to pay media companies for news content.

Our patience is not unlimited, US on nuclear deal with Iran

As Iran and the US tussle over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, the Biden administration said that its "patience is not unlimited".

Large study shows Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine 94% effective

A massive study involving 1.2 million people published on Wednesday showed that Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine is 94 per cent effective.

China condemns rights group's report on Xinjiang and Uighur Muslims

Beijing has harshly reacted against the Human Rights Watch (HRW) that slammed China for the inhuman treatment it metes out to the Uighur Muslims.

Imran Khan pushes anti-India agenda on two-day Sri Lanka visit

Imran Khan is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. His first visit to the island nation since becoming prime minister. On day one, they focused on boosting bilateral relations, expanding trade ties and attracting more investments but as the day ended, it became amply clear that Khan only wanted a new platform to push his anti-India agenda. Alongside, he also did some good PR for Pakistan's iron-brother China.

Watch | Gravitas: Exclusive: Ranil Wickremesinghe on WION



