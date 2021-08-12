Morning news brief: Erdogan 'ready' to receive Taliban leader, Israel and Morocco sign three deals and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is ready to 'receive' Taliban leader as the US backs Afghan forces. Meanwhile, Israel and Morocco have signed three deals for the first time since ties were normalised last year.

Click on the headlines to read the full story:

Erdogan ready to 'receive' Taliban leader as US backs Afghan forces

As the Taliban continues to make inroads seizing provincial capitals, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he could meet with the militant group in order to ensure peace in Afghanistan.

Israel and Morocco sign three deals to mark historic visit

The foreign ministers of Morocco and Israel signed three accords on Wednesday during the first visit by a top official from the Jewish state since ties were normalised last year.

Russia: Helicopter with 16 on board crashes in far east

A helicopter with 16 people on board, most of them tourists, crashed in the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far east on Thursday, the local government said, with seven of them unaccounted for.

New Zealand to keep borders closed this year; phased reopening in 2022

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared on Thursday that the country will keep its borders closed this year amid the coronavirus pandemic and would look to reopen in 2022 in a phased manner.