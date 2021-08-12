New Zealand to keep borders closed this year; phased reopening in 2022

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared on Thursday that the country will keep its borders closed this year amid the coronavirus pandemic and would look to reopen in 2022 in a phased manner.

"Rushing could see us in the situation many other countries are finding themselves in," the New Zealand prime minister said even as neighbouring Australia witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases with cities under lockdown.

"We're simply not in a position to fully reopen just yet," Ardern said.

New Zealand's vaccine rollout has been slow with just 20 per cent people inoculated so far, however, Ardern asserted that the vaccination drive will be ramped up by the end of the year.

At least 36 per cent of the population has received one dose of the vaccine, however, over 63 per cent are still unvaccinated. On Thursday the country reported 43 active COVID-19 cases

"Our ultimate goal is to get to quarantine-free travel for all vaccinated travellers," Ardern said. New Zealand had opened its travel bubble with Australia in June but it was dirupted as cases mounted Down Under.

The country proposes to allow two-week quarantine for travellers who are fully vaccinated and belong to low-risk countries even as Ardern said international travel would never be the same as it was before the pandemic.

PM Ardern's plan involves phased resumption of quarantine-free travel with a pilot project to take place in October and December as the prime minister unveiled a four-step plan re-open the borders in the future.

New Zealand has been a success story in combating the virus with just 26 deaths in a population of five million with snap lockdowns undertaken by authorities whenever cases have been reported.

The authorities have ensured strict border controls to contain the virus. On Wednesday, New Zealand designated Indonesia and Fiji as "high-risk" countries due to a surge in cases in the country while placing travel limits in the two countries.

(With inputs from Agencies)