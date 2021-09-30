The death toll in the Ecuador prison riot rose to 116. The clash on Tuesday was the most deadly act of violence ever in Ecuador's penitentiary system. In February and in July 2021, similar clashes took place in various prisons in the country. At least 79 people died in the February violence, and in July at least 22 lives were lost. The South American country's prosecutor's office had said earlier that six of the slain prisoners at Penitenciaria del Litoral had been decapitated.

Meanwhile, just days after testing the hypersonic missile, South Korean leader Kim Jong-Un signalled his intention to restore the inter-Korean hotline even as he criticised the United States of "petty trick" over the Biden administration's move to restart diplomacy.

A Los Angeles judge has suspended Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears from his 13-year role as the controller of the singer's business affairs.

The riots are the worst so far in Ecuador's prison system so far. They erupted as criminal gangs fought for control at the Penitenciaria del Litoral in Guayas province.

Kim Jong-Un asserted that the decision to restart the hotline with South Korea was to "realise the expectations and desire of the entire Korean nation" for recovery and durable peace in cross-border relations."

Fans who have been rallying for the removal of Jamie for years now, had gathered outside the court in LA for the hearing. They erupted into loud cheer outside the court as the judge's ruling was conveyed.

