India's capital Delhi is already in the grip of its first heatwave of the season, with temperatures breaching the 40-degree Celsius mark on Monday (Apr 7) — a full two weeks earlier than usual. 

Advertisment

United States President Donald Trump on Monday issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying it would be in "great danger" if nuclear talks aren't successful, admitting that the US will hold direct talks with Iran about its nuclear programme. 

President Donald Trump reiterated his desire for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip, as on Monday (Apr 7), he told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it would be a "good thing".

Click on the headlines to read more 

Advertisment

Delhi swelters as summer's first heatwave hits two weeks early; IMD issues yellow alert File Photo: A man wearing a scarf rides his cart on a hot summer day in New Delhi on June 18, 2024, amid heatwave. Photograph: (AFP)

India's capital Delhi is already in the grip of its first heatwave of the season, with temperatures breaching the 40-degree Celsius mark on Monday (Apr 7) — a full two weeks earlier than usual. 

'Iran going to be in great danger': Trump says US to hold direct talks with Tehran about nuclear programme US President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)
United States President Donald Trump on Monday issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying it would be in "great danger" if nuclear talks aren't successful, admitting that the US will hold direct talks with Iran about its nuclear programme. 
South Africa mulls more trade with India, China; Trump 'not looking' to pause tariffs despite chaos This illustration photograph shows a screen displaying a stock market index graphs and the word "Tariffs" written in the colours of the US flag. Photograph: (AFP) Deputy President Paul Mashatile said on Monday that South Africa is looking at expanding its trade with India and China amid the prospect of a 30% tariff imposed on it by United States President Donald Trump, who said that he is not looking to pause his tariffs despite the chaos in the stock market and global economic fears.

'Move them around to different countries': Trump's plans for Palestinians in Gaza; says Israel working on new hostage deal US President Donald Trump gestures as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departs the White House in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2025. Photograph: (AFP) President Donald Trump reiterated his desire for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip, as on Monday (Apr 7), he told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it would be a "good thing".

WATCH | US Supreme Court denies Tahawwur Rana’s review plea against his extradition to India