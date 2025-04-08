India's capital Delhi is already in the grip of its first heatwave of the season, with temperatures breaching the 40-degree Celsius mark on Monday (Apr 7) — a full two weeks earlier than usual.

Advertisment

United States President Donald Trump on Monday issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying it would be in "great danger" if nuclear talks aren't successful, admitting that the US will hold direct talks with Iran about its nuclear programme.

President Donald Trump reiterated his desire for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip, as on Monday (Apr 7), he told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it would be a "good thing".

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

Delhi swelters as summer's first heatwave hits two weeks early; IMD issues yellow alert