India's capital Delhi is already in the grip of its first heatwave of the season, with temperatures breaching the 40-degree Celsius mark on Monday (Apr 7) — a full two weeks earlier than usual.

With this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended its yellow alert for the next two days, warning residents to brace for more scorching days ahead.

Monday high temperatures

At Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, the mercury soared to 40.2 °C. Ridge and Ayanagar weren't far behind, as per news agency PTI, they clocked in at 41 °C. Even Palam and Lodhi Road, usually considered slightly cooler pockets, reported highs near 39 °C, said the IMD.

This was officially the first heat wave of the season. The IMD defines a heatwave as a situation in which temperatures reach at least 40°C in the plains or there's a deviation from normal of 4.5°C to 6.4°C.

"These conditions are likely to continue until April 9. From April 10 onwards, a drop in temperature is expected over Northwest India, including Delhi," said the weather agency in a statement.

What is a 'Yellow Alert'?

Under the IMD's heatwave classification, a yellow alert means "be aware" — it advises people to avoid direct sun, stay hydrated, wear loose cotton clothing, and keep their heads covered.

Interestingly, Delhi typically hits the 40-degree mark in the second half of April. But this year, as in 2022, the capital has entered the 40s early. Last year, in contrast, April passed without any heatwave days. The first 40 °C reading in 2023 came only on April 15.

Humidity fluctuated between 25 per cent and 45 per cent on Monday. On Tuesday (Apr 8), the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41°C, with the minimum around 22 °C. The sky will remain clear.

Meanwhile, the capital's air quality offered little relief. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 261 at 4 pm on Monday — firmly in the "poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

