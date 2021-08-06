Morning news brief: Coronavirus cases reach record high in US, setback for Bolsonaro and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

The coronavirus cases have reached a record high in the United States as top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci fears the existence of another variant. Meanwhile, a Brazilian congressional committee voted against a constitutional amendment to adopt printed ballots, in a major defeat for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Coronavirus cases reach record high in US as Fauci fears another variant

As coronavirus cases surge in the United States, top US infections disease expert Anthony Fauci warned that if another variant comes into the country then it could mean "trouble".

Setback for Bolsonaro after voting change sought by him defeated in Congress

President Jair Bolsonaro suffered a setback after a Brazilian congressional committee voted against a constitutional amendment to adopt printed ballots.

Naftali Bennett says Israel doing world a 'great service' with Covid booster shots

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Thursday that Israel was doing the world a "great service" by administering Covid vaccine booster shots, despite the World Health Organization's plea for a moratorium.

China records highest daily COVID-19 cases in current outbreak

China recorded the highest daily COVID-19 cases in its current wave with 124 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases.