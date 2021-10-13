Morning news brief: China to outlaw news outlets, China-Taiwan tensions and more

In a further blow to the country's freedom of expression, the Chinese government is proposing new regulations that would prohibit news reporting by sources that are not directly financed by the Communist Party.After years of being restricted to only civilian roles in the military, women will now be allowed to join the combat roles for the first time, said Kuwaiti army on Tuesday. After accepting an award in Lisbon, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she thinks a lot about what she would be doing if she "ruled the world".



China plans to ban non-Communist media outlets in a further blow to free speech





China may prohibit all private investment in the media, implying that the Communist Party would finance it entirely.A submission to a senior decision-making committee would halt spending in news collecting and broadcasting.

In a first, Kuwaiti women can now serve military in combat roles





Women will now be allowed to join the combat roles in Kuwaiti army. Earlier, they were restricted to only civilian roles for years.

US commitment to Taiwan is 'rock solid': Pentagon





The US with bases in Japan, South Korea and Guam, has a large military presence in the region and has been pursuing a "pivot" in focus toward the Indo-Pacific to counter China's increasingly assertive posture.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thinks ‘a lot’ about what to do if she 'ruled the world'





After accepting an award in Lisbon, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she thinks a lot about what she would be doing if she "ruled the world".



