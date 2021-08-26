Morning news brief: China slams US over COVID-19 origin report & more

Here is a round-up of WION's Daily Morning News Brief on what’s happening around the world today.

As the US continues to evacuate its personnel from Kabul airport, the Biden administration along with allied countries issued a terror warning asking people to stay away from the airport.

Meanwhile, China hit out at US report on COVID-19 origins. In Japan, authorities have decided to stop the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine after reports of contamination.

'Terror threat' at Kabul airport, say US and allies amid evacuation

Thousands of Afghans continue to be stranded at Kabul airport even as the US ramped up its evacuation operations.

China accuses US of 'politicisation' and 'scapegoating' over COVID-19 origin report

After the release of an intelligence report on the COVID-19, China demanded, without any evidence, that American labs be investigated.

Japan halts use of 1.63 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over contamination

Drugmaker Takeda said it had 'received reports from several vaccination centres that foreign substances have been found inside unopened vials from specific lots'.

Pep Guardiola set to leave Manchester City in 2023

"The next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility," Guardiola was quoted by Spanish daily Marca.

