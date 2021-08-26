Gravitas: Is Hibatullah Akhundzada the new Emir of the Islamic Emirate?

Aug 26, 2021, 01:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Gravitas | Who is the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan? Is it Hibatullah Akhundzada? If yes, then where is he? WION's Palki Sharma tells you why the Taliban must answer this at their next & now famous 'press conference'.
