Morning news brief: China approves electoral reforms in Hong Kong, US reports 10,000 variant cases, and more
Morning news brief | Here are the biggest news stories of the morning: From China's approval of electoral reforms in Hong Kong, to the resumption of movement across the Suez Canal - we have it all. Click on the headline to read the full story.
Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong slams South Korea for criticising recent missile test
US reports over 10,000 cases caused by coronavirus variants
US state of Arkansas approves bill denying treatment to transgender minors
UN chief calls for bold measures to tackle debt crisis
Brazilian foreign minister resigns after criticism over vaccine shortage: Report
China's parliament approves plan for electoral reforms in Hong Kong: Report
Global COVID-19 caseload tops 127 million
Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
Watch: US study: Pfizer, Moderna 90% effective after 2 doses in real world