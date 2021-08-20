Morning news brief: Capitol hill bomb threat standoff ends, and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

Foreign aid has started to reach Haiti days after a powerful earthquake killed nearly 2,200 people and flattened tens of thousands of buildings into rubble.

Capitol Hill bomb threat standoff ends as suspect surrenders

A man who threatened to set off a bomb on Washington's Capitol Hill surrendered to police Thursday, ending an hours-long standoff that rattled lawmakers still shaken by January's pro-Trump insurrection.

Earthquake-ravaged Haiti struggles to count victims as foreign aid trickles in

Syria says air defence shot down Israeli missiles

Syria's air defence system engaged "hostile targets" over the capital Damascus late Thursday, state news agency SANA reported, with a military source claiming they were Israeli missiles.

Storm Grace lashes Caribbean coast, enters Gulf of Mexico

Tropical storm Grace dumped heavy rain on Mexico's Caribbean coast on Thursday but appeared to have spared tourist resorts serious damage as it moved across the Yucatan Peninsula into the Gulf of Mexico, where it was forecast to strengthen again.

Sydney extends lockdown, imposes partial curfew

Sydney extended its two-month-old lockdown for another month and introduced a partial curfew Friday, as Australia's largest city struggled to contain a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

