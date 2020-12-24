Morning news brief: Brexit talks near conclusion, Trump's histrionics, and more

A pre-dawn breakthrough? EU and UK hash out final details on cusp of Brexit deal

The European Union and Britain chalked out the final details of a post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday ahead of what negotiators hoped would be a pre-dawn breakthrough | READ MORE

Coronavirus will stay with us for the next 10 years, says vaccine creator

The creator of the world’s first approved coronavirus vaccine has warned that he believes the deadly coronavirus may survive for several years to come | READ MORE

Families of coronavirus victims sue Italy for 100 million euros

About 500 relative of coronavirus victims are suing Italian state for 100 million euros (USD 122 million) alleging failure in early stages of the coronavirus pandemic | READ MORE

Trump issues new pardons, including Kushner's father and 2016 campaign chairman

US President Donald Trump has issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law | READ MORE

WHO's probe into origins of coronavirus in Wuhan not looking for 'guilty' parties

The investigation by the World Health Organization into the origins of COVID-19 is not looking to find “guilty” parties, a member of the international mission recently told AFP | READ MORE

Pfizer, US strike 100 million COVID-19 vaccine deal

The US government has signed a deal with Pfizer Inc according to which it will pay nearly $2 billion for 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to bolster its supply | READ MORE

China launches anti-monopoly probe into Alibaba

China has launched an investigation into Alibaba Group for suspected monopolistic behaviour and will summon its Ant Group to meet in coming days | READ MORE

Donald Trump vetoes sweeping US defence bill

US President Donald Trump has vetoed a broad defence funding bill sent to him by Congress | READ MORE