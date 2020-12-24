Morning news brief: Brexit talks near conclusion, Trump's histrionics, and more

Dec 24 -- news brief Photograph:( WION )
Start your day with WION's morning news brief.
A pre-dawn breakthrough? EU and UK hash out final details on cusp of Brexit deal
The European Union and Britain chalked out the final details of a post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday ahead of what negotiators hoped would be a pre-dawn breakthrough | READ MORE
Coronavirus will stay with us for the next 10 years, says vaccine creator
The creator of the world’s first approved coronavirus vaccine has warned that he believes the deadly coronavirus may survive for several years to come | READ MORE
Families of coronavirus victims sue Italy for 100 million euros
About 500 relative of coronavirus victims are suing Italian state for 100 million euros (USD 122 million) alleging failure in early stages of the coronavirus pandemic | READ MORE
Trump issues new pardons, including Kushner's father and 2016 campaign chairman
US President Donald Trump has issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law | READ MORE
WHO's probe into origins of coronavirus in Wuhan not looking for 'guilty' parties
The investigation by the World Health Organization into the origins of COVID-19 is not looking to find “guilty” parties, a member of the international mission recently told AFP | READ MORE
Pfizer, US strike 100 million COVID-19 vaccine deal
The US government has signed a deal with Pfizer Inc according to which it will pay nearly $2 billion for 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to bolster its supply | READ MORE
China launches anti-monopoly probe into Alibaba
China has launched an investigation into Alibaba Group for suspected monopolistic behaviour and will summon its Ant Group to meet in coming days | READ MORE
Donald Trump vetoes sweeping US defence bill
US President Donald Trump has vetoed a broad defence funding bill sent to him by Congress | READ MORE