Trump issues new pardons, including Kushner's father and 2016 campaign chairman

US President Donald Trump has issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law.

The decisions taken on Wednesday bring to 49 the number of people who Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.



Tuesday's list included two people linked to the probe into alleged collusion between his campaign and Russia and four Blackwater security guards convicted over the 2007 killing of 14 Iraqi civilians.

Real estate developer Charles Kushner pleaded guilty to charges including tax evasion and witness tampering in 2004. His pardon had been expected by many, given his family connection. Jared Kushner is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka and is a senior adviser to the outgoing president.

Manafort was among those convicted in connection with the Russia collusion investigation, while Stone was convicted of lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional probe into the role of Russia in the 2016 election.

In addition to these names, Trump also pardoned his longtime ally Roger Stone, the White House said in a statement.