Morning news brief: Brazilians protest Bolsonaro's role in COVID-19 deaths and more

Brazilians protest Bolsonaro's role in half a million COVID-19 deaths

Thousands took to the streets across Brazil on Saturday to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro's pandemic response, blasting the leader for not acquiring vaccines fast enough and for questioning the need for mask-wearing.

Biden to host Israeli President Rivlin on June 28: White House

US President Joe Biden plans to host Israel's new president, Reuven Rivlin, at the White House on June 28, the White House said on Saturday.

'Forces for good will prevail' - Taiwan welcomes massive US vaccine aid

Taiwan reacted with an outpouring of thanks to the United States for shipping 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the major semiconductor-producing island, more than doubling its arsenal as it deals with a rise in domestic infections.

French far-right tests voters' appetite in regional elections

French voters go to the polls on Sunday in regional elections that will test the appeal of far-right leader Marine Le Pen's softened image less than a year before the next presidential election.

Three injured in explosion at Serbian ammunition plant

Three workers sustained light injuries in a strong explosion that rocked an ammunition plant's facilities in the Serbian town of Cacak on Saturday evening, state RTS television reported.

Watch: China making inroads in Sri Lanka, India keeps a close watch