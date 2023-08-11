Morning news brief: Blinken supports 'peaceful resolution' in Niger, Maui wildfires death toll rises, and more

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday (August 10) appealed for a peaceful solution to reverse the coup of Niger after a "standby" military force was approved by the West African bloc ECOWAS. In other news, the death toll in the Maui wildfires has soared to 53, with over 1,000 buildings turning into smouldering ruins, officials said. Among the worst affected is the resort town of Lahaina, where more than 270 structures were destroyed or damaged.



Blinken supports 'peaceful resolution' after ECOWAS force decision in Niger





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday (August 10) appealed for a peaceful solution to reverse the coup of Niger after a "standby" military force was approved by the West African bloc ECOWAS.



Maui wildfires death toll rises to 53, President Joe Biden declares it ‘major disaster’





The death toll in the Maui wildfires has soared to 53, with over 1,000 buildings turning into smouldering ruins, officials said. Among the worst affected is the resort town of Lahaina, where more than 270 structures were destroyed or damaged.

Russia's first probe to the Moon was launched in almost 50 years on Friday. The mission is aimed at giving fresh impetus to the country's space sector which has been in its struggling for years and now was facing isolation because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The death toll in China’s northern Hebei province has risen to 29, reported the country’s state media, on Friday (August 11), after record-breaking rains have pummelled the region. Over 60 people have been killed across several Chinese provinces, including the capital city of Beijing since storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, made landfall.