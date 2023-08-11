China: Death toll in Hebei province rises to 29, 16 missing after record-breaking rains

The death toll in China’s northern Hebei province has risen to 29, reported the country’s state media, on Friday (August 11), after record-breaking rains have pummelled the region. Over 60 people have been killed across several Chinese provinces, including the capital city of Beijing since storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, made landfall in southern Fujian province back in July, as per reports.

Death toll rises in Hebei

According to a report by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, citing officials as of August 10, “9 people have died due to disasters in Hebei Province, of which six were previously missing. There are still 16 missing.”

The media report also said that the rescue efforts to find those missing are still underway. According to a report by AFP, parts of Hebei, which borders the capital, were still caked in mud last week, while residents were seen scrambling to recover waterlogged belongings and clean up damaged homes.

Hebei: Beijing’s ‘moat’

The northern province was visited by Hebei province party chief Ni Yuefeng last week who said that the area could “reduce the pressure on Beijing’s flood control” and serve as a “moat” for the capital. While the move was hailed by the Chinese state media, social media users in the country reportedly fumed over the suggestion.

A week after the waters first swelled, some villagers told AFP they did not receive adequate warning from the authorities about when the floods would come. On Wednesday the Chinese government said it would allocate $139 million (one billion yuan) to compensate residents in areas that had been inundated to control flood levels, reported the official Xinhua news agency.

Hebei may spend two years carrying out post-flood reconstruction, reported state media China News Service reported on Friday (August 11), citing a news conference. The province will make sure affected residents can move back home or have new homes before this winter, the report added.

Impact of Doksuri in China

Since storm Doksuri made landfall in Fujian on July 28, it has led to record-breaking rains and floods in multiple cities causing extensive damage to homes, crops, livestock and infrastructure. More than 60 people have been killed across the country, as per a Reuters tally citing Chinese state media reports.

At least 33 people have been killed in Beijing, as of August 9, while 18 were still missing, reported Reuters. Additionally, more than 82,000 have been displaced, 59,000 houses have collapsed and 147,000 homes have been damaged due to the storm.

Meanwhile, in Hebei, 3.89 million people have suffered from flooding while 40,900 houses collapsed and 155,500 homes were severely damaged.

(With inputs from agencies)





