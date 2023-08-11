Blinken supports 'peaceful resolution' after ECOWAS forces decision in Niger

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday (August 10) appealed for a peaceful solution to reverse the coup of Niger after a "standby" military force was approved by the West African bloc ECOWAS.



"The United States appreciates the determination of ECOWAS to explore all options for the peaceful resolution of the crisis," said Blinken in a statement.



The statement was released after Blinken while speaking to the reporters, extended support for the efforts made by ECOWAS without mentioning the potential military option.



"ECOWAS, an organisation that brings together West African countries, is playing a key role in making clear the imperative of a return to constitutional order, and we very much support ECOWAS' leadership and work on this," Blinken said while speaking at a news conference alongside his Mexican counterpart.



During a summit in Abuja, a standby military force was backed by the West African bloc for Niger after its military toppled elected president Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.



Blinken said that the ECOWAS and the United States are standing united in their demand for the safety of Bazoum, with whom he stated he has held conversations half a dozen times since the coup.



"Like ECOWAS, the United States will hold the Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland accountable for the safety and security of President Bazoum, his family, and detained members of the government," he stated in the statement, referring to military leaders of Niger.



Recently, Niger's Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou said that Bazoum was being held with his wife and son without water or electricity.