Morning news brief: Biden's warning to Russia, UNSC on nuclear arms spread and more

Here are some of the top stories to start off your day: In a joint statement, five nuclear powers, namely Russia, Britain, China, the United States and France, are of the view that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided. In other news, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that public hospitals are about to face "considerable pressure" as Omicron virus rips through the nation. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has said that Washington would act "decisively" if Russia invades Ukraine.

In statement, UNSC permanent members call to avoid nuke war, arms’ spread

These five nations, who are the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, look to avoid war between the nuclear states and reduce strategic risks. They also want to work with all nations to create an atmosphere of security.

UK hospitals to face ‘pressure’, says PM Johnson amid record Omicron cases

The prime minister said the country was in a “much better position” than this time last year thanks to vaccinations. Defending his move to impose lighter restrictions, he said, “Mixture of things we're doing at the moment were the correct measures.”

US will act ‘decisively’ if Russia invades: Biden to Ukraine President

Biden made the stern warning while talking to Zelenskyy over a phone call on Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, as Russia reportedly continues to spruce up its troops on the Ukrainian borders.

Indian state’s CM Arvind Kejriwal contracts Covid, isolates self at home

In yet another high-profile Covid positive case, Arvind Kejriwal, who is chief minister of India’s state of Delhi, confirmed on Tuesday that he has contracted coronavirus. The leader has also isolated himself at home.

Watch | US FDA authorises Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for children ages 12 to 15