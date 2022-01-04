Indian state’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal contracts Covid, isolates self at home

In yet another high-profile Covid positive case, Arvind Kejriwal, who is chief minister of India’s state of Delhi, confirmed on Tuesday that he has contracted coronavirus. The leader has also isolated himself at home.

Not just this, the CM has asked people, who came in contact with him in last few days, to go into quarantine and get tested.

On Twitter, Kejriwal said, "I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid (with) me in last few days, kindly isolate urself (yourself) and get urself tested."

On Monday, India recorded 33,750 fresh cases of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours. Covid tally of the country had spiked to 3,49,22,882.

And around 1,700 cases of Omicron variant were detected in the country till Monday.

The active cases had also risen to 1,45,582, as per the Union health ministry's data updated on the day.

Around 639 patients of Omicron had either recovered or migrated. The new variant of coronavirus has come up in 23 states and union territories so far.

With 123 more fatalities, the death toll climbed to 4,81,893, the data updated at 8 am showed. Of the new fatalities, 78 had come from Kerala and nine from Maharashtra.

