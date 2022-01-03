India records 33,750 new Covid cases in 24 hours as Omicron tally reaches 1,700

India records 33,750 fresh cases of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours. And around 1,700 cases of Omicron variant have been detected in the country till now.

Covid tally of the country has spiked to 3,49,22,882. The active cases have also risen to 1,45,582, as per the Union health ministry's data updated on Monday.

Around 639 patients of Omicron have either recovered or migrated. The new variant of coronavirus has come up in 23 states and union territories so far.

The maximum number of Omicron cases have come up in Maharashtra (510), followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).

With 123 more fatalities, the death toll climbed to 4,81,893, the data updated at 8 am showed. Of the new fatalities, 78 have come from Kerala and nine from Maharashtra.

The number of active cases has also increased to 1,45,582. In the active COVID-19 caseload, a hike of 22,781 cases has been recorded in 24 hours.

The tally of people, who have recovered from the disease, increased to 3,42,95,407.

(With inputs from agencies)