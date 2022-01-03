Vaccination for 15-18 age group in India starts amid COVID-19 surge

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in numerous areas, vaccination is now available for youth aged 15 to 18.

So far, 6,790,064 teenagers aged 15 to 18 have enrolled for vaccination via the CoWIN app, and each will receive a dose.

The clearance from the government came amid a threat of growing cases of Omicron, the highly infectious variant that is sweeping Europe and the US, replacing Delta as the dominant strain.

Since schools and colleges opened earlier this year, a substantial number of children and teens have contracted the virus. Several outbreaks have been reported from residential schools and college hostels.

The vaccination campaign, which is being carried out in collaboration with schools, is taking place in hospitals and health centres.

Vaccination centres are also being employed in a huge number of schools and other educational organisations.

Those who were born before 2007 are eligible for the vaccine.

According to the Union Health Ministry, only Covaxin will be given to teenagers, and more doses of the vaccine will be distributed to all states and union territories.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccinations for those aged 15 to 18 would begin on January 3.

Beginning January 10, health staff, frontline workers, and vulnerable senior citizens will receive a third dosage of the vaccine.



(With inputs from agencies)

