Morning news brief: Biden's rare sanction threat to Putin; India's Republic Day celebrations and more

Ukraine crisis: Joe Biden's rare sanction threat to Vladimir Putin; Russian media's narrative is different

The United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday (January 25) said that he will think about imposing personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin if he invades Ukraine.

Live Republic Day parade 2022: India to showcase military might, cultural diversity at Rajpath

India is celebrating 73rd Republic Day. On January 26 in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect, and the country became a republic. Since then, the nation celebrates the date annually as Republic Day.

Ahead of Winter Olympics, over 25% of US diplomats may leave China. Find out why

Reports indicate that the State Department is preparing to approve the departure of American diplomats and their families from China.

Is Navalny a terrorist? Russia adds Kremlin critic, allies to 'terrorists' list; US, EU condemn the move

As authorities continue their crackdown on the opposition, Russia on Tuesday added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a number of his allies to its list of "terrorists and extremists".

