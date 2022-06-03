Morning news brief: Biden urges political action to prevent gun violence deaths, and more

In an impassioned but assertive address to the nation, US President Joe Biden has asked Congress to take measures to prevent mass shootings. Queen Elizabeth II has kicked off the first of four days of celebrations marking her record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

'Enough!', Biden urges political action to prevent gun violence deaths

“Don’t tell me raising the age won't make a difference. Enough,” said Biden during a televised address.

Queen Elizabeth greets Jubilee crowds, but will miss Friday service

Queen Elizabeth has been British monarch for 70 years, longer than any of her predecessors.

Heading for turmoil? Pak hikes prices of petroleum products, power massively

Pakistan’s financial troubles seem to be far from over. The government of Pakistan has again hiked the prices of several petroleum products by another Rs 30.

Watch | Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters 100th day, battle rages in Severodonetsk

Watch | US: Multiple people injured in a shooting at Wisconsin cemetery during funeral

